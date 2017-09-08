Saints' Jon Dorenbos diagnosed with aortic aneurysm

New Orleans Saints long snapper John Dorenbos is having heart surgery to correct an aortic aneurysm, head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday.

"It's a pretty serious condition that will require surgery," Payton said, via the team's official site.

According to The Advocate, Peyton added that it was a life-saving discovery for their recently-acquired special teams leader.

"Dr. Amoss is the one that discovered it, and basically saved his life with the findings," Payton said. "He's had further tests and evaluations, and we met twice yesterday. Certainly, news like this is a big alert for him."

Dorenbos, 37, is one of the league's most beloved personalities. A talented magician, Dorenbos rose to national stardom with his 2016 run on America's Got Talent. It was there that the country learned of the reasons Dorenbos mastered the craft to escape a horrifying and trying childhood.

After 11 years with the Eagles, Dorenbos in late August was traded to the Saints for a late-round pick in 2019.

Eagles chairman/CEO Jeffrey Lurie posted this statement on Twitter:

Dorenbos is now on the Saints'non-football injury list.

Payton said the Saints would be trying out long snappers Friday and that the trade itself would be cancelled, though the focus is obviously on Dorenbos' long-term health.

