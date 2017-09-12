Cardinals re-sign veteran RB Chris Johnson

With David Johnson out the next 2-3 months, the Arizona Cardinals are bringing back a familiar face.

The Cardinals have re-signed running back Chris Johnson, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. The team later made the announcement official.

Arizona cut the veteran running back earlier this month after Kerwynn Williams won the backup gig.

Turning 32 years old on September 23, Johnson didn't impress during the preseason, carrying 13 times for 41 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) with a fumble.

Johnson adds depth to a muddled Cardinals backfield that will be without dual-threat David Johnson for at least the next eight weeks.

Williams is expected to get the early down carries. Chris Johnson could siphon off some of this role moving forward. Andre Ellington likely will see pass-catching snaps with Elijhaa Penny playing the big-back role in short-yardage situations.