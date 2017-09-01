Chris Johnson released by Arizona Cardinals

The end is closer for Chris Johnson.

The Arizona Cardinals cut the veteran running back on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's not a surprising outcome for the soon-to-be 32-year-old back. Johnson didn't look particularly good this preseason, carrying 13 times for 41 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) and a fumble.

After nine seasons, Johnson's age has started to show. No longer the speed-demon, Johnson can't break tackles, doesn't hit the hole with power, and no longer owns speed to get to the edge and outrun angles. Johnson's lack of a special teams role also likely played a factor.

The Cardinals will move forward with Kerwynn Williams spotting David Johnson on early downs and Andre Ellington, who had a solid camp, as the change-of-pace back after his return to the backfield.

For his career, Johnson has compiled 9,537 yards and 55 touchdowns. He hasn't been a consistent starter since 2013, the last time he broke 1,000 yards. Johnson showed some life after signing with the Cardinals in 2015, running for 814 yards in 11 games before going down. He's been barely hanging on since.

There is a chance Johnson could find a job as a veteran injury replacement later in the season, but it's more likely we've seen the last of the man once-upon-a-time universally known as CJ2K.