Johnny Hekker agrees to 2-year extension with Rams

Aaron Donald is back with the Los Angeles Rams and Johnny Hekker is now under contract for six years.

Hekker, who's among the league's best punters and a well-know discussion generator for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, has agreed to terms on a two-year extension for an extra $9.6 million from the Rams, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hekker is now under contract for six years and is set to make $21 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Last season, Hekker ranked fifth in the league in average yards per punt (47.8) and tallied more yards than any other punter in the NFL in 2016 (4,680). He also landed punts inside the 20 a whopping 51 times.

The extension comes just two days after the Donald ended his contract holdout and returned to the team. It remains to be see if Hekker's new deal has anything to do with the Rams' efforts to keep their All-Pro defensive tackle happy with a new contract.