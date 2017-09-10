Bears WR Kevin White to IR with broken collarbone

Another season, another bad break for Kevin White and the Chicago Bears.

The snakebit wide receiver is believed to have suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and is headed to injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

White had two catches for six yards at the time of his exit. Of Chicago's wide receivers, Kendall Wright (34 yards) and Josh Bellamy (27) led the way with three receptions each.

This latest injury is the third of White's short career. The 2015 seventh overall pick missed his entire rookie season with a stress fracture in his shin and then sat out most of last year with a fractured fibula.

It's another unfortunate development for the Bears, who have now lost their top two receivers to season-ending injuries; Cameron Meredith suffered an ACL injury in the preseason.

Chicago has hit on young skill players in the past two drafts; running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen look like a star duo in the making, with Mitchell Trubisky delivering the handoffs for years to come. But the same cannot be said for the Bears' first-round selection of White.