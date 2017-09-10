Injuries: Woodhead (hamstring) doubtful to return

The Baltimore Ravens are likely to finish their season opener without running back Danny Woodhead.

Woodhead was carted off the field after suffering a hamstring injury during a non-contact play and is doubtful to return.

The veteran back, who signed with the Ravens in March, was sidelined for the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 and broke his fibula during the 2014 season.

Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith sustained a knee sprain and was carted off the field. Smith is doubtful to return against the Bengals.

Here are additional injuries we're tracking Sunday:

1. New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) is a game-time decision against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there is a good chance Beckham does not play.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Texans and will not return to the game.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt sustained a left arm injury and is questionable to return versus Browns. Tuitt signed a five-year extension worth $60 million with the Steelers on Saturday.

4. Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He will not return to the game.

5. Detroit Lions punter Kasey Redfern sustained a knee injury and is questionable to return against Arizona. Kicker Matt Prater has assumed punting duties for Detroit.

6. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was carted off the field against the Redskins after injuring his right ankle. Darby will not return to the game. The Eagles acquired Darby from the Bills last month. Tackle Jason Peters suffered a groin injury but later returned in the third quarter.

7. New York Jets linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle) is questionable to return versus Bills. Tight end Eric Tomlinson injured his elbow and is questionable to return.

8. Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Brian Cushing are both out after sustaining concussions. Defensive end J.J. Watt injured his finger but returned to the game.

9. Cincinnati Bengals guard Trey Hopkins has been downgraded to out with a left knee injury. Defensive end Michael Johnson has a stinger and is being evaluated for a concussion. Johnson will not return.

10. Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks.

11. Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (ankle) is inactive for the season opener. Rawls practiced this week but was a game-time decision.