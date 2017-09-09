Steelers sign Stephon Tuitt to 5-year, $60M extension

One day before the start of the final year of his rookie deal, Stephon Tuitt has secured his future in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced Saturday that the fourth-year defensive end signed a five-year extension with the organization through 2022. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the new deal is worth $61 million over six years and is heavy on up-front money.

Tuitt was slated to make just over $1 million in base salary this season. Now he'll likely reel in roughly $15 million, per Rapoport, and is more than happy to stay in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

"This is one of the best organizations to be a part of, especially for a guy like me," Tuitt said, per the team's website. "I [came in] as a young guy, super raw. I have some great coaches who have helped me and I have seen my game pick up, my confidence level rise, my leadership ability rise. Being a part of an organization like this, I can see why a lot of great players come from here, a lot of Hall of Fame players come from here."

A 2014 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Tuitt has already established as one of Pittsburgh's most indispensable defenders. Through three seasons in the Steel City, the lineman has tallied 109 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. But Tuitt believes he can outperform his younger self.

"I am a double-digit sack guy. I am," he said. "I would have had it last year if I didn't miss my sacks. That is my goal this year. I just have to work on the little things to get my sacks. Things like working out, watching film. Understanding what you are good at, what you aren't good at. How you can become good at that. Know that you are a dominant force and believing that you are a dominant force. Come out here on the field and do the things you need to do on the field."

Alongside Cameron Heyward (28 years old), Ryan Shazier (25), Bud Dupree (24) and T.J. Watt (22), Tuitt (24) is a key component of arguably the league's top young front seven, one that might make the leap in 2017.