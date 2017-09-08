Transactions: Van Noy signs extension with Patriots

Kyle Van Noy will stick around New England for a while.

After getting dealt to the Patriots midway through last season, the former Lions second-round pick logged a sack, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in seven appearances with the Patriots. On Thursday night in a loss to the Chiefs, he was in on six tackles.

And on Friday, he agreed to a two-year extension with the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Van Noy, 26, is the type of player who can fit in with Matt Patricia's versatile defense and log time at multiple positions. While New England's defense was tuned up at a historic rate in their 42-27 loss to the Chiefs, they can still identify valuable talent when they see it.

Other transaction-related news we're tracking on Friday:

1. Former Colts linebacker Sean Spence is working out for the Saints on Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Cornerback Leon Hall is also working out for New Orleans, Rapoport reported.

2. The Jaguars have claimed safety Calvin Pryor via waivers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Pryor was released by the Browns after a fight with a teammate earlier this week.

3. The Jets are working out former Texans safety Robert Nelson, Rapoport reported.

4. The Patriots are working out quarterback Thaddeus Lewis and wide receiver Jordan Payton, Rapoport reported.

5. The Bears have waived running back Ka'Deem Carey and quarterback Connor Shaw from injured reserve, the team announced.