Browns releasing safety Calvin Pryor after fight

A dose of friendly fire has cost Calvin Pryor his job.

The Cleveland Browns are releasing the safety after he was involved in a fight with a teammate before Thursday's practice, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Hue Jackson later confirmed the move.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Pryor, 25, got into it with second-year receiver Ricardo Louis.

It marks an inglorious end to Pryor's run with the Browns, who acquired the defender in a June trade with the Jets that sent linebacker Demario Davis to New York.

Pryor's release paves the way for Derrick Kindred to start alongside first-round safety Jabril Peppers at the back-end of Cleveland's defense.

It's been a tumultuous 24 hours for the Browns, who on Wednesday lost first-overall pick Myles Garrett to a high-ankle sprain that is expected to knock the pass-rusher out for multiple weeks.

The Browns open their season on Sunday against Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has piled up more wins (20), passing yards (5,490) and touchdowns through the air (35) against the Browns than any other player in NFL history.