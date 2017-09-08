Takeaways: Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt pace Chiefs' win

There will be no 19-0 talk in New England this time. The pining for Patrick Mahomes at quarterback in Kansas City can be put on hold, too.

The Chiefs' 42-27 victory in Foxborough to kick off the NFL season Thursday night was a gift to NFL fans looking for surprise in a top-heavy league. One fantastic performance by the Chiefs helped upend so many lazy storylines that built throughout the offseason. Let us count the ways:

1. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows the rap on him. He can't throw deep. He pilots a station-to-station offense that is more efficient than exciting. One game doesn't erase a career's worth of evidence, but it's hard to say this Chiefs offense is still boring under Smith. Coach Andy Reid pilots a creative offense which borrows liberally from the spread concepts Smith used to run in college. He wound up completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. It was the first time a Bill Belichick-coached team has ever given up two touchdown passes over 75 yards in the same game.

Smith benefited from a coverage bust and the incredible talent of his playmakers Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt, but that talent isn't going anywhere. If the Chiefs can put up 42 points during a quiet night from tight end Travis Kelce, they are going to be difficult to stop.