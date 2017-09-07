Danny Amendola suffers head injury in Patriots' loss

Danny Amendola's promising opening night was cut short.

The Patriots wide receiver did not return to New England's 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury in the second half.

Amendola was Tom Brady's top-targeted receiver at the time of his exit, hauling in six catches for 100 yards. The eight-year veteran was filling in admirably for Julian Edelman -- who will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL -- running many of the same short and intermediate routes his receiving mate would have.

The nature of Amendola's injury should worry the Patriots, as he has a history of head injuries.