Chiefs release C.J. Spiller for second time in a week

For the second time in less than a week, the Kansas City Chiefs cut running back C.J. Spiller.

Hours ahead of their opening game kickoff versus the New England Patriots, the Chiefs announced the release of Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey.

After chopping Spiller on Saturday during the cut down to the final 53-man roster, the team brought back the backup running back on Sunday. He lasted four days on the roster.

The Chiefs will roll with starter Kareem Hunt, backup Charcandrick West and fullback Anthony Sherman versus the Patriots.

As a veteran, Spiller would have had his contract guaranteed for the season if he were on the roster Week 1. Spiller could return on non-guaranteed deal down the road. We'll update you if the roster yo-yoing continues.