Injuries: Odell Beckham (ankle) misses practice

Odell Beckham's status for Week 1 is in jeopardy.

The Giants wide receiver missed practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to the team's Twitter account. Beckham is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered during New York's Week 2 preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Up To The Minute Live there's a chance Beckham will play Sunday, but it won't be at 100 percent. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on the same show Beckham has tried experimental laser treatments to speed up healing, but the team is preparing as if Beckham is not ready. If he's available, the team will consider it a bonus, Garafolo added.

This isn't entirely unexpected, as Beckham narrowly avoided serious injury in the awkward hit against the Browns. Should Beckham sit out, the Giants will turn to Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in their season opener against NFC East rival Dallas.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy missed part of practice on Thursday with a stomach illness, per multiple reporters in Buffalo. McCoy missed a period of team drills but returned to finish the session as a limited participant.

"He got a little bit ill at practice," head coach Sean McDermott said, per the Bills' official site. "He was here at the beginning and fell ill a little bit there and then came back."

McDermott added: "It looked like he was good. ... He had a good practice."

2. Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will miss the start of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday. Garrett's status will be updated in a couple of weeks.

3. Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) told reporters he is at "90 percent," according to ESPN.com. Davis is expected to make his debut Sunday when Tennessee faces Oakland.

4. Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) was held out of practice, and guard Kyle Long (ankle) was limited, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Coach John Fox said linebacker Danny Trevathan is "ready to go."

5. Redskins who were limited in practice included linebacker Ryan Anderson (stinger, neck), center Spencer Long (knee) and receiver Jamison Crowder (hip flexor).

6. Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Thursday corner LeShaun Sims (groin) missed practice, while tackle Taylor Lewan (ankle) was limited.

7. Bengals rookie receiver John Ross (knee) was limited and is not expected to play in Week 1.