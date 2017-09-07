Browns' Myles Garrett sidelined with high ankle sprain

Cleveland Browns rookie pass rusher Myles Garrett will miss the start of the season.

The No. 1 overall pick suffered a high ankle sprain, and his status will be updated in a couple of weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Garrett left practice on Wednesday after hurting the ankle during practice. The Plain Dealer reported the rookie had a "freak accident" in practice in which a teammate stepped on the side of his right ankle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport notes that high ankle sprains generally come with 4-6 weeks of recovery timeframe.

The injury is a disappointing start to the first-round pick's career, who appeared to live up to the pre-draft hype during the preseason.

Foot injuries have been an issue dating back to Garrett's days at Texas A&M. He dealt with a high ankle sprain during his final college season. The rookie limped off the field in June with a foot injury. Now he suffered another ankle injury.

It's a blow to Garrett and an intriguing young Browns defense, but let's keep the overused "bust" label in the trash. Injuries happen to most players at some point -- remember the consternation in New York when Odell Beckham sat out the first four games of his rookie season? The first-round pick was an investment in the future, so missing a few games in 2017 to get healthy isn't the end of the world for the rebuilding Browns.

Hopefully we'll see Garrett on the field in a few weeks and the issue won't be a chronic problem that hinders his entire rookie season.