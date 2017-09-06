Odell Beckham (ankle) misses practice, but progresses

Odell Beckham's journey back to the field has taken another step forward.

The New York Giants star receiver did not take part in Wednesday's practice, but NFL Network's Judy Battista reported that Beckham "moved well in stretching," noting that the pass-catcher was able to "backpedal [and] jog," while "bouncing on [his] feet."

That alone marks progress for Beckham, who spent Monday's session off to the side with trainers on an exercise bike.

The hope for Giants fans is that Beckham will be spry enough to suit up for Sunday night's season-opening showdown with the Dallas Cowboys after injuring his ankle during New York's preseason tilt with the Browns on Aug. 21.

Around The NFL will update this space as we learn more about Beckham's fate.