Odell Beckham (ankle) sits out Giants practice

As the New York Giants officially began their preparation for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Odell Beckham was tucked away doing something else:

Riding a bike.

Still battling an August ankle injury, Big Blue's star wideout peddled away on an exercise cycle below the shade of the team's field house, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"He's working with the training staff, getting treatment. We'll see how he responds," Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters after the session, saying that Beckham is "doing everything that they ask him in the training room and if he's ready to go on Sunday, we'll play him."

McAdoo said it was too "early" to talk about sitting Beckham against Dallas to prevent a longer-term setback, saying: "If he's cleared to play medically, then we'll play him (and) if he's not then we won't."

Ultimately, we know nothing more about Beckham's status for the regular-season opener, with the Giants offering scant information ever since their best player injured his ankle during New York's preseason tilt with the Browns on Aug. 21.

In a dose of positive news for the Giants, receivers Brandon Marshall (shoulder) and Tavarres King (ankle) both took part in Monday's session.

The big question, though, is whether Beckham will join them on Wednesday, when the New York stages its next practice ahead of Sunday night's NFC East showdown with the 'Boys.

Stay tuned.