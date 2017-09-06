Phillip Dorsett not overwhelmed with Patriots' offense

The Indianapolis Colts gave up on first-round receiver Phillip Dorsett over the weekend, trading him to New England for third string quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

In his first talks with Boston media on Tuesday, Dorsett said he's diving into the playbook, trying to get up to speed before Thursday's kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's been a transition and I love it already," Dorsett said, via WEEI.com. "It's going to be a definite transition learning the playbook and everything, but like I said before, I'm the person for it."

The Patriots' offense is notoriously tough to pick up on the fly. Even veteran receivers have struggled with the nuances of playing with Tom Brady. Dorsett, however, says he's been picking up the play book since the trade.

"I wouldn't say [it's been] overwhelming. I think I'm a pretty smart guy," he said. "Of course, they throw a lot at your first, but I'm just in it. You have to be in it. Like you said, I just go back to the hotel and study as much as I can until I get tired. And then, I try to study more. At the end of the day, I think it'll be worth it."

Added Dorsett: "I'm just learning now. I'll learn a lot more. I'm getting reps in there now. The more I learn, the more reps I'll get."

How much -- if at all -- he'll play Thursday night remains to be seen.

With Julian Edelman's season-ending injury shuffling Brady's receiving corps, the addition of Dorsett -- who was battling for the No. 3 job in Indy -- adds another option on the outside. Dorsett is also likely to be an option on punt returns this season.

Given his struggles in the Colts' offense, it's fair to wonder how long it will take Dorsett to master the Patriots' timing offense, but the 24-year-old isn't pressing.

"I don't really put that much pressure on myself," he said.

Dorsett could push for playing time behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and Malcolm Mitchell in 2017, but with another cheap season under team control the trade isn't merely a short-term proposition.