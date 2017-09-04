Injury roundup: Colts' Ryan Kelly still week to week

Andrew Luck won't be the only name missing when the Colts square off with the Rams on Sunday.

The team's starting center, Ryan Kelly, has also been ruled out for the regular-season opener after undergoing August foot surgery.

First-year general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Kelly remains week-to-week, but said optimistically, per the team's official site: "He's close."

In place of the second-year Kelly, rookie Deyshawn Bond will start for a Colts team set to "unleash" Scott Tolzien at quarterback ahead of the traded for Jacoby Brissett, with Ballard calling the ex-Patriots passer more of a "long-term" option for the club.

Kelly's short-term timeline is somewhat surprising on the heels of reports that the second-year pivot could miss six-to-eight weeks as a logical candidate for IR Recall.

Getting Kelly -- and Luck -- back sooner than later would steer this Colts ship back into friendly waters after a truly dark end to the summer.

Other injuries we're monitoring on this Labor Day while the rest of America sips cocktails and enjoys their respite from the ominous crush of industry:

1. More out of Indy, where the banged-up Colts will also be without cornerback Vontae Davis, who "is going to be out a few weeks" with the groin injury he suffered in the third preseason game, per Ballard.

2. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) remains sidelined at practice. Coach Ben McAdoo said no determination has been made as to whether he'll play against the Dallas Cowboys this week.

2. Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains in concussion protocol, but he returned to practice.

3. The Broncos announced the pass rusher Shane Ray (wrist) will begin the season in injured reserve. Ray suffered a torn ligament in his wrist in the beginning of training camp.

4. The Chargers placed linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) on injured reserve. Perryman linebacker injured his ankle in Los Angeles' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.