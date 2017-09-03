Buffalo Bills cut running back Jonathan Williams

Who will be LeSean McCoy's backup now?

The Buffalo Bills made a surprising move Sunday, cutting backup running back Jonathan Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams had been expected to be McCoy's primary backup in 2017. The 23-year-old earned 94 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown last season.

While Williams dealt with hamstring and knee tweaks this offseason, Rapoport reported that the Bills' reasoning jettisoning the former fifth-round pick had nothing to do with injury or possible suspension of which we weren't aware.

It's a stunning move for the Bills. Williams looked spry in the preseason finale, jaunting for 53 yards on 10 carries with a 21-yard touchdown scamper. The second-year player will be subject to waivers, where it's likely someone will take a chance on a young, cheap talent.

The move does explain why the Bills kept a bevy of backs during Saturday's cuts. Running back/fullback Mike Tolbert appears to be first in line for backup duties. Buffalo also has tailbacks Joe Banyard, rookie Jordan Johnson, Taiwan Jones and fullback Patrick DiMarco behind McCoy.

Williams wasn't the only Buffalo cut on Sunday. The team also released veteran linebacker Gerald Hodges after aggressively trying to trade him on Saturday, per Rapoport. Pro Football Talk first reported Hodges' departure.