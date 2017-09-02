Denver Broncos expected to pursue Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler's unusual odyssey through the world of pro football has taken its strangest turn yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Broncos are expected to aggressively pursue the free-agent quarterback, per sources, citing Denver as Osweiler's likely landing spot.

The move would reunite the Broncos with the signal-caller they drafted back in 2012.

Osweiler was cut by the Browns on Friday after spending last season as a troubled starting passer for the Texans. With Cleveland already locked in to pay Osweiler's $16 million salary, the Broncos could absorb a minor chunk of that king's ransom by signing the 26-year-old passer to the league minimum.

Denver is on the hunt for a veteran quarterback after losing Paxton Lynch for a few weeks to a shoulder sprain. He is expected to miss roughly five weeks, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Osweiler would step in right away behind starter Trevor Siemian, mirroring the role he played under Peyton Manning for four seasons in Denver.

Osweiler was a messy, mistake-prone starter last year for the Texans, who inked him to a massive four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed in March 2016. One year later, in an unusual NFL deal, Houston shipped its 2018 second-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland agreeing to absorb Osweiler and his unwieldy $16 million payday.

The Broncos milked a handful of semi-solid starts out of Osweiler in 2015 -- their Super Bowl-winning campaign -- but his game has looked beyond repair ever since. Denver's front office is showing loyalty to their former draft pick, but Osweiler -- if signed -- won't see the field barring a major disaster under center.