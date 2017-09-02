Indianapolis Colts cut linebacker Sean Spence

New Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard won't hang on to his mistakes.

The GM jettisoned linebacker Sean Spence on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

The Colts gave Spence a $750,000 signing bonus this summer as part of their defensive rebuild. He was coming off a three-sack, six start season in Tennessee.

Parting ways with the linebacker was not a surprise, however. The veteran was quickly buried on the roster this summer, taking third-team reps.

While cutting Spence falls in the #notshocking category, it's a reminder that Ballard's roster rebuild is in its infantile phase. There will be more swings and misses than home runs -- that's how rebuilds usually work -- but at least the new GM provided us proof he's swiftly willing to move on from decisions that don't work out.

