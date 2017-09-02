Vikings keeping QB Teddy Bridgewater on PUP list

Teddy Bridgewater's comeback story has taken another positive turn.

The Vikings are keeping their on-the-mend quarterback on the physically unable to perform list for the first six games of the season.

The move -- expected to come before teams seal up their 53-man rosters on Saturday -- means the Vikings have not ruled out Bridgewater playing in 2017, Rapoport was told.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee and a complete tear of his ACL last August, leading coach Mike Zimmer to wonder this offseason if the quarterback would ever play again. The team declined Bridgewater's fifth-year option in May.

Under the rules of the PUP, Bridgewater would be given a five-week window to practice after sitting out the first six games. The Vikings would then have a three-week space to activate the quarterback to the 53-man roster. If either of those deadlines pass, Bridgewater would remain on the PUP for the rest of the season.

Either way, this is a positive development for Bridgewater, who progressed to dropping back and throwing the ball this offseason and could very well see snaps this autumn if something happens to starter Sam Bradford.

While his status with the Vikings beyond this campaign remains tricky, Bridgewater's continuing recovery is a testament to his desire to play when many felt he might never throw another pass.