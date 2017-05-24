Teddy Bridgewater making progress in his rehab

Hey, Teddy's back.

The Minnesota Vikings posted a video Tuesday afternoon that showed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater making progress in his ongoing recovery from a devastating knee injury.

The 39-second clip shows Bridgewater in slow motion, taking various drops and firing footballs in his signature two gloves during organized team activities. The quarterback, whose 2016 season ended before it began because of a gruesome knee injury, was sporting a noticeable brace and sleeve on his surgically repaired knee.

Bridgewater wasn't at practice Wednesday since he was in Dallas for a checkup with his doctor. A source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the QB had a positive visit and was told he's making progress in his rehab and lateral movement.

While it's unclear how much work Bridgewater actually did in the Vikings' workout Tuesday, the video is a good sign for the Vikings and the QB, who hasn't been cleared to practice just yet.

"We wanted to at least put something out there to show that this is part of his rehab," Spielman said of the team's decision to release the video Tuesday, per the Pioneer Press.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee and a complete tear of his ACL just nine months ago, prompting coach Mike Zimmer to wonder this offseason if the quarterback would ever play again. Even the Vikings' front office was so concerned about the injury they declined his fifth-year option earlier this month.

But the fact that he's out throwing footballs and participating in some on-field work should help make opinions in Minnesota a bit more optimistic. Perhaps there will even be more Hey Teddy songs soon.