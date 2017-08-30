Around the NFL  

 

 

J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey relief goal: $6 million

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
J.J. Watt's campaign to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts continues to surge from success to success.

After initially raising $500,000 over a 24-hour period on YouCaring.com, the Houston Texans star went on social media to set a new goal of $1 million. After reaching that goal within hours, he then pushed his new goal to $2 million. After soaring past that, $3 million, then $4 million.

Watt's generous followers haven't let him down. On Twitter, Watt announced Wednesday they have raised $5.1 million. Knowing the full significance of what his efforts could mean to people affected by the devastating flooding that has engulfed Houston and Southeastern Texas, Watt announced a new goal:

It only makes sense Watt would embrace a goal of $6 million to help people severely affected by the unprecedented flooding in the region. Watt's good deeds are generating plenty of support.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant donated $50,000 to The Salvation Army.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette also is donating $50,000 to relief efforts.

In addition to the Titans, the Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million to relief efforts. Thursday's game between the Texans and Cowboys, which was initially relocated to AT&T Stadium, has been canceled so Texans players can be with their families in Houston.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

