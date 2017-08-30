J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey relief goal: $6 million

J.J. Watt's campaign to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts continues to surge from success to success.

After initially raising $500,000 over a 24-hour period on YouCaring.com, the Houston Texans star went on social media to set a new goal of $1 million. After reaching that goal within hours, he then pushed his new goal to $2 million. After soaring past that, $3 million, then $4 million.

Watt's generous followers haven't let him down. On Twitter, Watt announced Wednesday they have raised $5.1 million. Knowing the full significance of what his efforts could mean to people affected by the devastating flooding that has engulfed Houston and Southeastern Texas, Watt announced a new goal:

It only makes sense Watt would embrace a goal of $6 million to help people severely affected by the unprecedented flooding in the region. Watt's good deeds are generating plenty of support.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant donated $50,000 to The Salvation Army.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette also is donating $50,000 to relief efforts.

Donating 50,000 to the people in Houston, y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless..... â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 30, 2017

In addition to the Titans, the Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million to relief efforts. Thursday's game between the Texans and Cowboys, which was initially relocated to AT&T Stadium, has been canceled so Texans players can be with their families in Houston.

Watt: "This is bigger than football. We need to make sure we are thinking of the victims and the city of Houston." â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 29, 2017

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.