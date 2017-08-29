J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey relief goal: $5 million

J.J. Watt's campaign to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts continues to surge from success to success.

After initially raising $500,000 over a 24-hour period on YouCaring.com, the Houston Texans star went on social media to set a new goal of $1 million. After reaching that goal within hours, he then pushed his new goal to $2 million. After soaring past that, $3 million was the new mark.

Watt's generous followers haven't let him down. On Twitter, Watt announced Tuesday they have raised $4 million. Knowing the full significance of what his efforts could mean to people affected by the devastating flooding that has engulfed Houston and Southeastern Texas, Watt announced a new goal:

It only makes sense Watt would embrace a goal of $5 million to help people severely affected by the unprecedented flooding in the region. Watt's good deeds are generating plenty of support.

In addition to the Titans, the Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million to relief efforts.

Watt: "This is bigger than football. We need to make sure we are thinking of the victims and the city of Houston." â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 29, 2017

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.