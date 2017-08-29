Transactions: Cyrus Kouandjio released by Lions

Cyrus Kouandjio is back on the market.

The former Bills second-round pick, who fizzled out in Buffalo and recently got the chance to compete for the Lions' left tackle job this summer, was released on Tuesday morning. The 24-year-old started 24 games over the past two seasons.

Kouandjio's release, which was announced by the Lions, confirms the obvious. Former Rams No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson has won Detroit's left tackle gig. The Lions traded for Robinson back in June.

The good news for Kouandjio? He gets a head start on roster cutdown day. As I noted in our Sept. 1 preview, more than 1,000 players will be released as teams trim their rosters from 90 to 53. Personnel departments are wearing thin, and seeing a chance to grab a high-upside project before the rush could be appealing.

The demand for big bodies with NFL experience is always going to be there. Kouandjio couldn't make it work in Detroit with just one opening, but teams are likely not done trying to maximize his potential yet.

Here are some other transactions from Tuesday:

1. The New England Patriots acquired linebacker Marquis Flowers from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

2. The Chicago Bears waived defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce.

3. Third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa was waived by the New York Giants a day after he was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

4. The Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of defensive lineman Cam Johnson and waived defensive back Ed Reynolds II with an injury designation.

5. Veteran safety Bacarri Rambo was among six players cut by the Buffalo Bills as the team prepared its roster for Saturday's cutdown deadline to 53 players. The other players released were offensive lineman Karim Barton, defensive end Jake Metz, running back Cedric O'Neal, cornerback Jumal Rolle and return man Rashad Ross.

6. The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent running back Daryl Richardson.

7. The San Francisco 49ers traded tight end Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2018 fourth-rounder. In a separate move, San Francisco released linebacker Sean Porter.

8. The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman A.J. Jefferson and waived wide receiver Bra'Lon Cherry.