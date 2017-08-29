Joe Mixon: Bengals' offense can be 'electrifying'

After three preseason games, the Bengals might be proving some people skeptical of their offense in 2017 wrong.

"We can be electrifying," rookie second-round pick Joe Mixon said, via the team's official site. "We've got a lot of home-run threats. We just have to able to execute. It was exciting to see our offense moving like that."

For me, it clicked during the team's preseason loss to the Redskins on Sunday. Mixon juked Josh Norman en route to a first down. He rumbled for nearly four yards a carry. Rookie first-rounder John Ross took a jet sweep handoff and attempted to stretch the field with a deep go route.

All the trappings of an offense at least as dynamic as the one Hue Jackson left behind when he took the head coaching job in Cleveland are there. Cincinnati boasts the deepest running back rotation in football save for maybe the New England Patriots. They once again have two realistic receiving threats to pair with A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert. If the offensive line can sustain the loss of Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, it could be enough to do some damage in the AFC North.

The Bengals never got the credit they deserved as a creative offense during Jackson's tenure, especially when the team finished seventh in total points back in 2015 with Green, Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones.

Now, current offensive coordinator Ken Zampese has a realistic chance to make his mark.