Injury roundup: Ravens' Albert McClellan tears his ACL

More bad news on the injury front for the Baltimore Ravens.

The team announced Monday that veteran linebacker Albert McClellan suffered a torn ACL in practice last week and will be out for the entire 2017 season. McClellan started in 11 of 16 games for Baltimore last season, tallying 55 tackles and one sack.

Baltimore's ongoing battle with injuries has been intense this offseason. Former All-Pro Zach Orr retired from the NFL due to a congenital spinal condition and Dennis Pitta (hip), Kenneth Dixon (knee), Tavon Young (knee), Nico Siragusa (knee) and Crockett Gillmore (MCL) all are slated to miss the season because of their respective injuries.

In addition, quarterback Joe Flacco hasn't taken a snap in training camp or the preseason because of a back injury. Coach John Harbaugh, however, is confident he'll be healthy to play in the Ravens' season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's another injury we're monitoring on Monday:

1. The New York Giants saw the return of one of their star wide receivers on Monday. Brandon Marshall returned to practice after sitting out last week's preseason game with a shoulder injury. However, Odell Beckham Jr., still dealing with ankle sprain, did not practice. Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters Beckham is continuing to receive treatment and is making progress.

2. An MRI revealed on Monday that Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith indeed suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. There is other damage, and Meredith will undergo more tests to determine how much.

3. New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams was wearing what appeared to be a cast on his left wrist, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported. Quarterback Bryce Petty had an elastic brace on his left knee, Jones added.

4. Oakland Raiders rookie cornerback Gareon Conley remains on the physically unable to perform list, but a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the team expects him to play Week 1. They also expect him to practice soon.

5. Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (groin) returned to practice and running back Thomas Rawls could be back at practice Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said. Defensive end Frank Clark is visiting a specialist after suffering a wrist injury last week, Carroll said.

6. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

7. As anticipated, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion) returned to practice, the team announced.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he's confident running back Leonard Fournette (foot) will be healthy for the regular-season opener.

9. Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) returned to practice for the first time since suffering a foot injury last month. He was limited to individual drills.

10. Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (ankle) has made progress in his recovery and is expected to be ready for Week 1, coach Vance Joseph said.