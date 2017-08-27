Texans to practice at The Star due to Hurricane Harvey

Searching for a place to practice amid Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Texans have decided on Frisco, Texas.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Sunday that the Texans will practice at The Star on Monday at 9 a.m. CT, an indoor facility roughly 40 minutes from the Cowboys' home field in Arlington. The team later made the announcement official.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Texans opted not to fly back to Houston after their game against Saints in Louisiana, instead re-routing to Dallas.

At the time of Slater's report, the city of Houston was still taking a beating from Harvey. The storm has already been responsible for multiple deaths, as well as devastating floods and damage that will take months to comprehend. One meteorologist, via the Weather Channel, said it "could be the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history."

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted the following video in an effort to help from afar on Sunday:

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

Multiple Texans players have already publicly offered their thoughts and prayers to the community.

The Texans are set to host the Cowboys in Houston on Thursday. Around The NFL will have updates on the situation as information becomes available.