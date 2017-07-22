Sterling Shepard looks to 'feast' inside with Engram

Giants diehards and fantasy football fans aren't the only two cliques fantasizing about Big Blue's newfangled offense.

One of New York's receivers can't hold back his excitement at the prospect of playing alongside Pro Bowl giants Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.

"I'm very excited a part of that good group of guys," Shepard told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Saturday while hosting a Hyundai Youth Football Camp. "Especially having Odell and Brandon on the outside now is going to help free up the inside for Evan [Engram] and I. That's every wide receiver's dream to have two great guys on the outside that are going to draw a lot of attention. That's what you're getting with those two. We should have a feast in the inside if we prepare good enough."

Ever since the Giants made the consecutive acquisitions of Marshall in free agency and hybrid tight end Engram in the first round of the 2017 draft, pundits have salivated at the potential of the most dynamic receiving corps of Eli Manning's career.

Shepard's comments echo the expectations many have had about the Giants' offense: the caliber of weapons on the outside will open up the middle of the field for Shepard, Engram and New York's running backs. More open opportunities means less time in the pocket for Eli and fewer sacks surrendered by the offensive line, a position group that is arguably the Giants' biggest hole on the roster.

However, before this magic domino effect can take hold, we'll have to see if there are too many cooks, or rather personalities, in Hell's Kitchen. Someone's targets are bound to decrease, and it's likely the odd man out is Shepard. If that ends up being the case, will the second-year pro still be singing the same optimistic tune come midseason?