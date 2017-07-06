Tom Brady to reveal training, diet methods in book

Want to know how the greatest quarterback of all time got to where he is and how he's consistently sustaining that success?

Good news: Tom Brady has a new book for you.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday it will publish The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, a book written by the New England Patriots' star to help the masses understand just how Brady has been so successful through the years.

The future Hall of Famer has been vocal about his diet and training in the past -- avocado ice cream and no strawberries have made plenty of headlines -- but Brady's new book promises to reveal all of the quarterback's secrets to gaining and sustaining the success he's had in his football career.

"We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement," said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. "The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book -- but the fact that the principles that he's espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message."

The book is scheduled to be published in September.