Branden Albert arrives at Jags facility ahead of camp

Branden Albert has arrived in Duval.

The Jaguars confirmed Monday that the recently acquired offensive tackle showed up to the team's facility in advance of mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

After joining Jacksonville from Miami via trade, Albert skipped the Jags' voluntary workouts in search of a new contract. At one point, the Jaguars coaching staff hadn't even heard from the tackle. However, Albert told coach Doug Marrone last week that he would attend mandatory minicamp, and he came through on that promise on Monday.

Albert has two years remaining on the five-year pact he signed with Miami in 2014, but the Jags can get out of the deal without any dead cap money after the 2017 season. Given those terms, Albert's desire for a new deal is completely understandable.

Albert's showing in this week's minicamp and the beginning of training camp will go a long way toward kickstarting the contract negotiations he has sought since joining the Jags. But he has to prove his long-term value to the team on the practice field first.