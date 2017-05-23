Roundup: Giants' Odell Beckham skips start of OTAs

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not attend the opening of New York Giants organized team activities on Monday, per multiple reports.

The session was closed to the media, and, like most offseason workouts, is voluntary for players.

Beckham worked out with his trainer on Monday and is likely to be at OTAs on Thursday, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported.

The reason for Beckham skipping the first few days of OTAs is not known. The Pro Bowl receiver has no workout bonus language in his contract. Heck, maybe he wanted to spend a few more days on a boat in Miami (kidding, kidding). It would be speculative to suggest OBJ skipped workouts in hopes of getting a new contract. Beckham is set to make a tad more than $1.8 million in 2017 before the fifth-year option kicks in for 2018. He's in for a massive new deal down the road.

The OTAs are voluntary, but it's always noteworthy when a star player like Beckham skips the workouts. The wideout also missed Eli Manning's annual offseason passing camp, due what Beckham said was oral surgery.

With the team closed to the media until Thursday -- when Beckham is reportedly supposed to show up -- we will have to wait to get comment from coach Ben McAdoo on OBJ's brief absence (and presumably how 'great' it is he's back on Thursday).

Yes, the collective bargaining agreement makes these workouts voluntary, but just because players don't have to be there doesn't make it less notable when a big name is among the few missing the tune-up sessions.

Other notable players skipping voluntary workouts:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jaguars offensive tackle Branden Albert isn't expected to be on the field when Jacksonville opens OTAs today. After being acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins, Albert is hoping for an improved contract. The Jags haven't been willing to bend to those demands. The staring contest continues. The Jags drafted tackle Cam Robinson in the second round. The team insists he can handle the left tackle duties if the Albert situation deteriorates completely.

2. Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is skipping the start of L.A. OTAs. GM Les Snead said sides are in a "serious" stage of contract talks.

3. Jets safety Calvin Pryor, a potential trade candidate, is not at practice Tuesday, per ESPN.