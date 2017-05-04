Chicago Bears sign Jaye Howard to one-year deal

Jaye Howard has landed with a new team.

The former Chiefs defensive lineman signed a one-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, according to a source informed of the agreement. The team later announced the deal.

Howard was cut by Kansas City two weeks ago and is still owed roughly $2.5 million by the organization.

The 28-year-old was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering a hip flexor in midseason. In four seasons in Kansas City, Howard recorded 7.5 sacks and 122 combined tackles.

Howard joins a Bears defensive line that looks roughly the same as last season's, anchored by Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. If Howard recovers from his injury without incident, he should be the Week 1 starter at defensive end.