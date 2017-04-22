Kansas City Chiefs release Jaye Howard

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to clear Jaye Howard off their books.

Kansas City released the defensive lineman on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Howard was one year into a two-year, $12 million deal that he signed with K.C. last offseason.

While the Chiefs still owe him $2.5 million guaranteed, they want Howard to sign with another team before the draft, so that they are off the hook for that amount in 2017.

The 28-year-old was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering a hip flexor in midseason. In four seasons in Kansas City, Howard recorded 7.5 sacks and 122 combined tackles.

Howard is the second Chiefs defensive lineman to depart this offseason. Defensive tackle Donatri Poe went to the Falcons on a one-year deal in free agency.