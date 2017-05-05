2017 NFL Draft: Seven teams that added most talent on defense

The Baltimore Ravens helped themselves defensively more than any team in the 2017 NFL Draft, and by a wide margin. We arrived at these rankings using NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings as the unit of measurement. Points were assigned to each draftee based on where he ranked in Brandt's Hot 150. The No. 1-rated prospect received 150 points, the No. 2 prospect received 149 points, etc.

Here are the seven teams with the most points:

1. Baltimore Ravens

Score: 398 points (4 players)

The skinny: The Ravens spent their first four draft selections on the defensive side of the ball, dipping into the same college defense for two of them (Alabama's Marlon Humphrey and Tim Williams). Brandt ranked all four among the draft's top 68 prospects, though he had Humphrey well below his draft slot (No. 16).

The players (points):

No. 43: Marlon Humphrey (108)

No. 47: Tim Williams (104)

No. 48: Chris Wormley (103)

No. 68: Tyus Bowser (83)

2. Cleveland Browns

Score: 361 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Browns picked up 280 points in the first round alone with Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers, adding the draft's most dynamic pass rusher and perhaps its most versatile defender on the opening night of the draft. Character concerns resulted in Brantley sliding to the sixth round, where the Browns took a chance on the former Florida defensive tackle.

The players (points):

No. 1: Myles Garrett (150)

No. 21: Jabrill Peppers (130)

No. 101: Caleb Brantley (50)

No. 132: Howard Wilson (19)

No. 139: Larry Ogunjobi (12)

3. Miami Dolphins

Score: 335 points (4 players)

The skinny: Charles Harris is an exciting addition to the Dolphins' defense, with a quick first step and a knack for penetration that made him one of the top defenders in the SEC. Brandt ranked him No. 17 overall. Miami grabbed Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersley with its next two selections, and waited until Round 5 to turn its attention to the offense.

The players (points):

No. 17: Charles Harris (134)

No. 58: Davon Godchaux (93)

No. 73: Raekwon McMillan (78)

No. 121: Cordrea Tankersley (30)

4. Green Bay Packers

Score: 324 points (4 players)

The skinny: The Packers had 10 draft picks, spending the first four on defense and the last six on offense. It began with Kevin King, the Washington cornerback who was the first pick of the second round. The Packers added a safety in North Carolina State's Josh Jones late in the second round, making them one of three teams (Raiders, Colts) to use their first two picks on defensive backs. Auburn DT Montravius Adams' college production didn't always match his physical ability, but he offers Green Bay a lot of potential.

The players (points):

No. 28: Kevin King (123)

No. 39: Josh Jones (112)

No. 90: Vince Biegel (61)

No. 123: Montravius Adams (28)

5 (tied). New Orleans Saints

Score: 318 points (3 players)

The skinny: Marshon Lattimore, ranked the No. 4 overall player by Brandt and the draft's top-rated cornerback, somehow fell to the Saints at No. 11 overall. As long as his hamstring issues are behind him, he should make New Orleans immediately better on defense. Alex Anzalone adds an impressive and versatile athlete to the Saints' linebacker corps, but he's a bit of an unknown, as he missed a lot of time due to injuries during his college career at Florida.

The players (points):

No. 4: Marshon Lattimore (147)

No. 38: Marcus Williams (113)

No. 93: Alex Anzalone (58)

5 (tied). Indianapolis Colts

Score: 318 points (4 players)

The skinny: The Colts reshaped their secondary with Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson, giving them a ballhawking safety and one of the biggest cornerbacks in the draft. Tarell Basham was one of the top prospects out of the Mid-American Conference, flashing big potential as a pass rusher in his final college campaign with 11.5 sacks. Based on Brandt's rankings, LB Anthony Walker was a bargain for Indianapolis in the fifth round.

The players (points):

No. 6: Malik Hooker (145)

No. 27: Quincy Wilson (124)

No. 126: Anthony Walker (25)

No. 127: Tarell Basham (24)

5 (tied). Dallas Cowboys

Score: 318 points (3 players)

The skinny: Dallas added three of the top 61 players on Brandt's list with Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie and a pair of defenders from Michigan, DE Taco Charlton and CB Jourdan Lewis. They managed to do it without any trade-ups, selecting each of the three with their assigned slot at No. 28 over the first three rounds. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock compared Charlton to the Cincinnati Bengals' Carlos Dunlap. Lewis, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, made one of the can't-miss plays of the 2016 college season.

The players (points):

No. 32: Chidobe Awuzie (119)

No. 42: Taco Charlton (109)

No. 61: Jourdan Lewis (90)

