2017 NFL Draft: Five teams that added most talent on offense

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars did plenty of work on offense early in the 2017 NFL Draft, and rank as the two NFL clubs who helped themselves most on that side of the ball. We arrived at these rankings using NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings as the unit of measurement. Points were assigned to each draftee based on where he ranked in Brandt's Hot 150. The No. 1-rated prospect received 150 points, the No. 2 prospect received 149 points, etc.

Here are the five teams with the most points:

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Score: 339 points (3 players)

The skinny: The Chargers had three of the draft's first 71 selections and spent them all on offense, adding Clemson WR Mike Williams in the first round, and a pair of highly regarded interior OL prospects in Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney. All were top-50 players on Brandt's list. All eyes will be on Williams as the high-profile pick who will be counted on for big plays, but the Lamp-Feeney impact could open things up for Melvin Gordon, too.

The players (points):

No. 23: Mike Williams (128)

No. 41: Forrest Lamp (110)

No. 50: Dan Feeney (101)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Score: 338 points (3 players)

The skinny: If Jaguars QB Blake Bortles doesn't make much-needed improvement this year, it won't be because the Jaguars didn't do enough to help him in the draft. In adding Leonard Fournette to the backfield and Cam Robinson up front, Jacksonville figures to be much more effective moving the chains on the ground and keeping Bortles out of third-and-longs. Add Dede Westbrook as a receiving threat, and the Jaguars offense could have an entirely new look.

The players (points):

No. 2: Leonard Fournette (149)

No. 15: Cam Robinson (136)

No. 98: Dede Westbrook (53)

3. Cleveland Browns

Score: 299 points (3 players)

The skinny: How did the Browns make this list despite using their top two selections on defense? For one thing, their stockpile of total selections allowed them to trade up for TE David Njoku, who will help the Cleveland offense stretch the field and pressure secondaries with his speed and quickness. The selection of QB DeShone Kizer boosted Cleveland here as well, though as a prospect said to need plenty of development, it could be 2018 before Kizer's value makes itself apparent to Browns fans.

The players (points):

No. 29: David Njoku (122)

No. 33: DeShone Kizer (118)

No. 92: Roderick Johnson (59)

4. Carolina Panthers

Score: 297 points (3 players)

The skinny: How much fun will offensive coordinator Mike Shula have mixing the versatile capabilities of both Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel into the Panthers' attack? QB Cam Newton gets help in the running game as well as the addition of two receiving targets who should be nightmare matchups for NFL linebackers in coverage. The Panthers also got some help for Newton up front with Taylor Moton, whom NFL.com draft expert Mike Mayock believes could play tackle or guard.

The players (points):

No. 12: Christian McCaffrey (139)

No. 35: Curtis Samuel (116)

No. 109: Taylor Moton (42)

5. Houston Texans

Score: 259 points (3 players)

The skinny: Houston traded up to add its quarterback of the future, getting one of Brandt's top 10 overall players in Deshaun Watson. The Texans came back with more of an offensive investment in the middle rounds, picking up RB D'Onta Foreman of Texas and OT Julie'n Davenport of Bucknell. Who will make the quickest impact in Houston? If Tom Savage opens the season at quarterback, it could be Davenport, who should figure prominently in the camp competition at right tackle.

The players (points):

No. 9: Deshaun Watson (142)

No. 88: D'Onta Foreman (63)

No. 97: Julie'n Davenport (54)

