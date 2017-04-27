Mike Mayock's pick-by-pick draft analysis

Mike Mayock breaks down every selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, from the predictable picks to the wild trades. Follow along below as we update live!

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Analysis: "Good for Cleveland. Good for their fans. That's the right pick. ... He's got get-off end burst. All-pro ability all day long. If he stays healthy and he cares to be the best, he will be the best."

2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers)

Analysis: "I'm going to be the first one to put my hand up and say I obviously did not see that coming. I really thought that Chicago was excited about Mike Glennon. So they paid him pretty well and then to move up and give up that draft capital for Trubisky, for me, is a big risk."

3. Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)

Analysis: "One of the keys is (Thomas') versatility because the last two years the 49ers have taken Pac-12 interior defensive linemen. Now he's going to play a four-down front. So you'd anticipate on first down, he's a defensive end and on the money downs, he kicks inside."

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis: "He's the most angry running back I've seen since Adrian Peterson. ... The Jaguars have good tailbacks, but this guy's a difference maker. ... The question on him is is he in the game on third down?"

5. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

Analysis: "He wasn't even able to work out since his college season. Had an ankle injury. So the NFL just pulled the trigger on a receiver from the MAC that they weren't even able to work out."

6. Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets

Analysis: "Jamal Adams is the safest pick in the draft. You pair him with Marcus Gilchrist and all of a sudden you have one of the best safety tandems in football. I would assume Mike Maccagnan thinks he can augment the corner position because it is so deep later on."

7. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis: "Mike Williams is all about separating with length, power and catch radius. He's a dominating, physical presence. He's a back-shoulder guy. You'll love him in the red zone."

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Analysis: "I love his patience. He's not Le'Veon Bell, but his patience is like that. ... He's a four-down player. I love LeSean McCoy, and this guy's every bit as athletic."

9. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis: "Let's give this kid his due. Quick and explosive. Questions about his medical. He's got shoulder injuries and knee injuries."

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills)

Analysis: "He is a big-time gunslinger like Brett Favre. He's got the athletic ability. My question is can he learn to win in the pocket because to play in the NFL, at a certain point, you have to."

11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Analysis: "I'm amazed that he fell to No. 11. His upside is amazing. His ball skills are a true reality. Rarely gets called for pass interference even though he's a one-year guy. ... I think that he could be Aqib Talib some years down the road."

12. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns via Philadelphia Eagles)

Analysis: "I root for this kid. He's best when the lights are brightest. That's the biggest compliment you can give a quarterback. Watch both Alabama tapes and tell me this kid can't play friggin' ball."

13. Haason Reddick, OLB, Arizona Cardinals

Analysis: "I think he's one of the best stories of the draft. ... He went from a preferred walk-on at Temple that was asked to leave to the No. 13 pick in the draft. ... He's Temple tough."

14. Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

Analysis: "I love the energy. I love the toughness. People either loved or they didn't like him because he didn't have explosive measurables in the combine. But his tape is too good and I think the city of Philadelphia is going to love him."

15. Malik Hooker, S, Indianapolis Colts

Analysis: "He'll fit in with Indianapolis beautifully. He's the best center fielder in this draft so far. ... The biggest concern is not the injuries, but the inconsistent tackling."

16. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

17. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Redskins

Analysis: "I think that's a steal. The kid went back to Alabama when he could have been a first-rounder. Along the lines of Solomon Thomas, but a little less twitchy inside. ... This kid is an absolute fit in Washington."

18. Adoree' Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans

Analysis: "He plays offense. He plays defense, but he's a developmental corner. He puts the ball in the end zone. ... John Ross took him to school, but he had two interceptions in zone coverage, which was pretty amazing."

19. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Analysis: "With Cameron Brate, now they've got two tight ends that can both block in-line and go down the field. ... Old-school combination tight end. He reminds me of Greg Olsen. He was underutilized as a pass-catcher and his best catches are ahead of him."

20. Garett Bowles, T, Denver Broncos

Analysis: "He plays with a nasty edge. I just think his football IQ has to continue to develop. Too many penalties, takes some bad angles. But as far as talent as a left tackle, he can play."

21. Jarrad Davis, LB, Detroit Lions

Analysis: "Davis missed a lot of time with an ankle injury. He's got the physical traits. He's a tough kid. He's today's NFL inside linebacker. He can run. He can stay in the game on third down, which I think is critical in Detroit."

22. Charles Harris, DE, Miami Dolphins

Analysis: "Really solid pick here. I think can play four-down or 3-4 linebacker; in Miami, it's four-down. He has a good first step and is explosive off the edge. This young man is adept at a pass rusher."

23. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Analysis: "He's a matchup nightmare. He can block on the perimeter. He'll be an immediate impact player. His skill set is closer to Mike Evans. He runs routes like a wide receiver. I don't care what you call him. Eli (Manning) is gonna say 'Wow, I love this kid.'"

24. Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders

Analysis: "You can't make that pick and be wrong because your owner is gonna hold you accountable for it if this kid ends up with any kind of jail time."

25. Jabrill Peppers, S, Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

Analysis: "One of the my favorite players in the draft. He brings explosive energy in the locker room. The question is his ball skills and ball production. I say forget about all of that. Have a plan for this kid. When people say it's a negative that they don't know how to play him, I see it as a positive."

26. Takkarist McKinley, DE, Atlanta Falcons (from Seattle Seahawks)

Analysis: "This Takkarist McKinley has toughness and speed. He's a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end. I love his motor and his toughness. And now you pair him with Vic Beasley in sub-packages, watch out."

27. Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Analysis: "He was a four-year starter in the SEC, so that tells you something. He's not flashy or sexy, but he's one of the more solid cornerbacks in this draft. He plays off, he plays inside, he plays soft, he plays press. ... Even though we don't talk about him like other players in this draft, he's still a good football player."

28. Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys

Analysis: "This kid has length, power and athletic ability. Reminds me physically of Carlos Dunlap. One-year starter, which makes me question where he was before that."

29. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

Analysis: "He's 20 years old. He's an ascending talent who can block in-line. He doesn't even know yet how good he can be. All the talent in the world."