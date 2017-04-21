Corey Davis works out, makes one-handed catch in video

Six days from draft night, we finally have ourselves a Corey Davis sighting.

The Western Michigan wide receiver had been held out of all physical activity during the pre-draft process while he recovered from an ankle injury suffered in late January. Davis did not fully participate at either the Scouting Combine or his pro day.

"I knew he was a baller, great kid, loves to ball, and as a person, I had no doubts," veteran NFL receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, who worked out Davis on Friday, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "I worked him out today and I was pleasantly surprised. He was really hard on himself, but I was pleasantly surprised. I thought he was very explosive, even on his foot. Remember, he hasn't really done much in three and a half months. He probably thought he'd be right back where he was at the bowl game and I don't think his brain has quite let it go yet. I think he's about 75 percent and in another two or three weeks, he'll be really good. But he didn't have any limp, he didn't favor it at all."

Added Sullivan on what he liked from Davis: "Really good instincts. As a route-runner, he's ahead of most everyone. NFL ready route-runner. He's got physicalness, good size, good range. How fast is he? I don't know, but fast enough to be an NFL player. The main thing is, his foot looked good, he didn't drag it, didn't favor it. He did very well."

Davis, college football's all-time leading receiver with 5,285 yards, is expected to be either the first or second receiver selected in next week's draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), along with Clemson's Mike Williams. NFL.com's draft analysts project Davis will go off the board as early as the Browns' No. 12 pick and as late as the Titans' No. 18 selection. Rapoport reported that Davis was meeting with Tennessee and Baltimore this week.

While the wideout admits that he is "not 100 percent yet", Davis' video is a timely reminder to teams picking in the top 20 of his other-worldly ball skills and route-running, just in case they forgot. That ankle sure looks good, too.