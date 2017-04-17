Adam Jones gets into verbal altercation with reporter

Adam Jones' turbulent offseason continued Monday.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his January arrest, Jones got into a verbal altercation with a reporter after he was asked about his pending criminal case.

Jones told reporters before he was interviewed that he wouldn't address questions related to the three misdemeanors he's facing. When a reporter with WXIX-TV in Cincinnati asked Jones a question about the case roughly four minutes into his locker-room availability, the veteran cornerback got angry.

"Didn't I just tell you don't ask me that?" Jones said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "You out the [interview], turn around, go back, go back that way, see you. Next question."

Jones then started yelling and cursing at the reporter as the other reporters in the locker room dispersed, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Jones' actions come three weeks after Bengals owner and president Mike Brown told the team's official website that the 33-year-old deserves another chance after his arrest.

"He knows full well what he has done to himself. He regrets it," Brown said. "But it's been made into a public issue and maybe I am overly tolerant. If so, so be it."

Jones, 33, was arrested in Cincinnati early on the morning of Jan. 3 after allegedly getting into an altercation with a security guard. Last week, Hamilton County (Ohio) Prosecutor Joe Deters announced his office wouldn't pursue a felony harassment with a bodily substance charge against Jones for an alleged incident involving a nurse that occurred after he had been detained.

The 11-year NFL veteran still faces three misdemeanor charges -- obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and assault. Jones also remains subject to possible NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.