Prosecutors drop felony charge against Adam Jones

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they have dropped a felony charge against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones stemming from his January arrest.

The office of Hamilton County (Ohio) Prosecutor Joe Deters stated in a news release it won't pursue a felony harassment with a bodily substance charge against Jones for an alleged incident involving a nurse that occurred after he had been detained. The news release stated the Hamilton County Justice Center nurse was pursing "civil remedies" against Jones and cited it as a reason for the dropped charge.

In addition, prosecutors stated they received a letter from Jones' acting physician that indicated Jones was doing well in treatment.

Cincinnati prosecutors, however, are still pursuing three misdemeanor charges (obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and assault) against Jones. He also remains subject to possible NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

Jones, 33, was arrested in Cincinnati early on the morning of Jan. 3 after allegedly getting into an altercation with a security guard. In 2013, he was arrested in Cincinnati on assault charges before being acquitted.

The 11-year veteran was suspended for the 2007 season by the NFL due to the buildup of various legal issues and was also held out for a few games in 2008 for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Jones logged 54 tackles, seven passes defensed and an interception last season. He signed a three-year, $22 million contract in March 2016.