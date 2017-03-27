Trevone Boykin is arrested on public intoxication, drug charges

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication and marijuana possession after he was a passenger in a car crash that injured several people early Monday morning in Dallas.

According to a Dallas Police Dept. news release, Boykin was arrested after a vehicle he was in went into reverse at a high rate of speed onto a public sidewalk, striking pedestrians before hitting the wall of a club. Police said eight people were injured, including the bartender inside the club.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, Shabrika Bailey, 25, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle -- serious bodily injury.

Boykin was booked into Dallas County Jail and bond was set at $500, according to jail records.

It marks Boykin's second arrest in less than 15 months. The former TCU star was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly struck a patrol officer and was involved in a bar fight in December 2015. Boykin, 23, later pleaded no contest to the resisting arrest charge and avoided jail time.

As part of his plea agreement, Boykin was sentenced to a year of probation and was ordered to attend alcohol awareness and anger management classes as part of the terms of his probation. In addition, he paid a $1,500 fine, submitted an apology letter to the arresting officer and had to complete 80 hours of community service.

He appeared in five games as a rookie for the Seahawks in 2016.