Trevone Boykin pleads no contest, receives probation

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin plead no contest Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident last year, the Bexar County (Texas) District Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL Media.

As part of his plea agreement, Boykin was sentenced to a year of probation and must attend alcohol awareness and anger management classes as part of the terms of his probation. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, submit an apology letter to the arresting officer and complete 80 hours of community service.

Boykin was arrested in San Antonio on the morning of Dec. 31 for allegedly striking a patrol officer and being involved in a bar fight, the Associated Press reported. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released from custody the same day.

Boykin was initially facing a potential charge of assaulting a public servant -- a third-degree felony -- prior to reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Following his arrest, TCU coach Gary Patterson held him out of the Alamo Bowl for violating team rules. He was signed by the Seahawks in April after going undrafted. The Seahawks also signed quarterback Jake Heaps this offseason.

Seahawks training camp opens July 30.