Tom Brady avoids Trump locker room talk question

How athletes conduct themselves in locker rooms has become a major talking point in recent days after an audio recording of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump making controversial comments about women surfaced Friday.

During Sunday's presidential debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump characterized the remarks he made on the 2005 recording with Billy Bush of Access Hollywood as "locker room talk." Since then, NFL players and coaches have been asked if Trump's comments are indeed common among athletes in the locker room.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who last year had a red, "Make America Great Again" cap at his locker that he said was a gift from Trump, didn't have much to say when asked about Trump's comments at a news conference Wednesday.

Asked how he would respond if his children had heard Trump's version of "locker room talk," Brady said, "Thank you, guys," before immediately leaving the news conference.

Bills coach Rex Ryan, who introduced Trump at a rally in Buffalo in April, also was asked about Trump's comments. Specifically, Ryan was questioned if he had ever heard players in a locker room talk about women in a fashion similiar to the way Trump did.

"I don't know," Ryan said. "I guess I wasn't in that locker room."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided his take on the matter during a conference call with reporters Wednesday.

"I haven't heard that kind of conversation in locker rooms I've been in," Rodgers said, per the Dallas Morning News. "(That) wouldn't be very well received."

Although Brady and Ryan didn't reveal much about what's said in locker rooms, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said Trump might "fit in" with the Denver locker room.

"There's a lot of locker room comments, man. We talk about everything in here," Talib said Tuesday. "Trump may fit in if he came in here, who knows?"

In addition, Titans tight end Delanie Walker told ESPN he's "most definitely" heard off-color comments in the locker room as well.