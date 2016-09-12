Tom Brady pleased with Pats' effort in win vs. Cards

Tom Brady isn't letting his four-game suspension bar him from keeping a close eye on what the New England Patriots are doing on the field.

Speaking to Jim Gray on the Westwood One radio network Monday night, Brady said he was pleased with what he saw from the Patriots and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Sunday's season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

"It was a great night for him and for our whole offense," said Brady about Garoppolo's performance. "Jimmy did everything he was asked to. It was a great way to start the season for our team."

Garoppolo completed 24 of 33 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown -- a performance that earned him the game ball from coach Bill Belichick.

As for the rest of the team, Brady remained very positive in his armchair assessment:

"It was a great game to watch," Brady said. "It's a tough environment to play in. The team went in there and looked like they were focused and prepared. They played so well in so many areas. It was great to see the offense get off to a great start, it was a great first drive -- lot of great plays by Jimmy, by the skill players; the offensive line did a great job. To get up 10-0 like that was huge, on the road. I think that was a great way to start the game for our team."

Brady also expounded upon the virtues of watching football on television.

"Football is great to watch on TV," he said. "You get so many different angles and replays and you don't get those things when you're playing ... It's a great way to watch how a lot of the flows of the games are going. You see a lot of situations. There's a lot to learn each week in the NFL."

Perhaps Brady can join Peyton Manning someday in commercializing on his love for football on television (or if he really wants a challenge, continue on his budding career as a newspaperman). For now, it seems like he's simply eager make sure he can stay ready for when he returns Oct. 9 against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm just trying to stay in football shape because it's football season, to find ways to have some people I work with, with bags, to hit me and be able to make throws with people chasing after you, to work on my mechanics, to keep my movement in the pocket, my drops fluid, all those things," Brady said. "It's a lot of field work, a little bit in the gym, a lot of body work I always get in order to keep my body balanced."

Based on how the Patriots performed against the Cardinals and Brady's off-field repertoire, it appears the status quo in New England will remain intact when the four-time Super Bowl champion returns next month.