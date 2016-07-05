Tarvaris Jackson pleads not guilty to felony charge

The attorney for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson filed a plea on his behalf of not guilty Friday to a charge of felony assault, the Osceola County (Florida) Clerk of the Court confirmed to NFL Media.

Jackson is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from his June 24 arrest following an alleged altercation with a woman. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, the woman said she feared for her life when the quarterback allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her and threatened to kill her while he was intoxicated.

The woman told police that the quarterback arrived at their Kissimmee, Florida, home drunk and kicked in their bedroom door before getting into a verbal altercation with her. She said Jackson later took out a gun, loaded it and pointed it at her, stating "I will kill you," according to the police report. Jackson denied pointing a gun at her, according to police.

Jackson, a free agent, served as Russell Wilson's backup on the Seahawks for the past three seasons. His first stint in Seattle was in 2011 when he started 15 games for the 7-9 Seahawks.