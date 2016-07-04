Peyton Manning helps Irsay with Harrison HOF intro

Since walking off into the sunset following a storied career, many have speculated about whether Peyton Manning might end up coaching in the NFL someday.

Manning already engaged in a much-discussed lunchroom sitdown with Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill that coach Adam Gase downplayed, but perhaps the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback can find a second career as a public speaking coach.

Colts owner Jim Irsay will be introducing Marvin Harrison via a prerecorded video speech at his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement on Aug. 6, and he wanted to make sure he knew everything about the wide receiver's standout career. So, naturally, he reached out to the man who made up half of the prolific duo.

I've been humbled by M Harrison's request to induct him in HOF/ #18 has been very helpful in providing me keen insight,into #88's greatness! â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 3, 2016

Manning could probably make a mini post-NFL career put of dishing anecdotes and other interesting tidbits about Hall of Famers. He undoubtedly knows plenty about Harrison, who he shares the QB-receiver record for most touchdowns (114).