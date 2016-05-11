Gase says Manning-Tannehill meeting was overblown

Ryan Tannehill might have been excited about having a conversation about quarterbacking with Peyton Manning earlier this spring, but Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has downplayed the meeting.

Speaking to NFL Media senior columnist Gil Brandt and Fox Sports' Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday, Gase said the whole Manning-Tannehill summit "got blown out of proportion a little bit." He then provided further clarity on the nature of Manning's visit to the team facility.

"Peyton was in town, he had some business down here," Gase explained. "(He) swung by the office, and he goes down to eat lunch with some other guys in the building. Ryan was there eating lunch, so you know how quarterbacks are. They were just talking shop. I mean, Peyton was here a very short period of time ... Making it sound like the guy has been, like, living here the last few months...it was a really short visit for him."

So it appears the man who was dubbed by some as Tannehill's unofficial tutor was merely more of a one-time, lunchroom consigliere.

Still, Gase didn't downplay all of the recent developments surrounding his new team. Looking beyond the well-publicized social media incident that led to Laremy Tunsil's draftboard drop, Gase said the Dolphins "were pretty excited" to get the chance to select the offensive tackle. "Picking No. 13, we never thought we'd be able to get a top-tier tackle like that."

Gase also said his coaching staff has been in frequent contact with defensive staple Ndamukong Suh, expressing confidence the four-time Pro Bowler will have "his body ready to go" by training camp.

"He has a way of preparing, and it may be unique, but it really works for him," Gase said. "Just getting him back around the building when we're ready to go will be great."