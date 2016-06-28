Trevone Boykin charged with misdemeanor assault

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection to his arrest on Dec. 31, according to Bexar County (Texas) court records.

The former TCU standout, who was was suspended from playing in the Alamo Bowl following his arrest on a suspicion of assault charge, was indicted by a San Antonio grand jury on on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. The misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 1 -- three days into Seahawks training camp.

Boykin also could face a charge of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office stated it's working on a possible plea deal with Boykin.

"We are still discussing the terms of a possible plea agreement with Mr. Boykin and his attorney," the district attorney's office wrote in a statement to NFL Media.

Boykin was arrested in San Antonio on the morning of Dec. 31 for allegedly striking a patrol officer and being involved in a bar fight, the Associated Press reported. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released from custody the same day.

TCU coach Gary Patterson held him out of the Alamo Bowl for violating team rules. He was signed by the Seahawks in April after going undrafted. The Seahawks also signed quarterback Jake Heaps this offseason.

Boykin's charge comes less than a week after former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.