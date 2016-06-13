Ravens WR Breshad Perriman partially tears ACL

Breshad Perriman has encountered another setback.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver suffered a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee this week, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Perriman had an examination from Dr. James Andrews on Monday, a source informed of his exam told Rapoport. The arthroscopic surgery, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, is scheduled for Tuesday and will determine if he needs a full ACL reconstruction. A person informed of the prognosis said the tear is not significant, Rapoport adds, but only the surgery will determine the next step. If reconstruction isn't the answer, Perriman might just need a stem cell injection, with the hope that his ACL heals on its own.

Perriman injured his knee on the last day of the Ravens' OTAs.

Perriman, who was selected 26th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Central Florida, suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain in his right knee on the first day of training camp last year. The Ravens later placed Perriman on season-ending injured reserve.